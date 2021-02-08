QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $748,458 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 355,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

