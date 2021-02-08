QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives $72.93 Average PT from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE QTS opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $748,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 765,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,264,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

