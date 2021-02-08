Qualys (QLYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

