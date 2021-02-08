QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01170798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.77 or 0.05927237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.