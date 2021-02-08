R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. 1,425,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $28.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

