Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

RLGT stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

