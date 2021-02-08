Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shot up 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.69. 268,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 105,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $157.63 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

