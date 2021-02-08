Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

