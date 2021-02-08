Raymond James Boosts Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$55.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.60.

OTEX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$62.41. The company had a trading volume of 167,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.12. The stock has a market cap of C$17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.55. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$42.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total value of C$341,159.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$959,159.59.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

