Raymond James Increases The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $290.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $274.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMG. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

