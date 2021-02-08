RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $84.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. 45,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.