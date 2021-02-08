Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $67.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,821. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.