Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of O traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. 13,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,821. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

