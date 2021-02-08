Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Real Matters (RLLMF)

Real Matters (OTCMKTS: RLLMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

