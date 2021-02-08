Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of RB stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,140 ($80.22). 1,420,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,713.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,391.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

