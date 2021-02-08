Refereum 1-Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and $2.48 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

