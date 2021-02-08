REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 399,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 621,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,535,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 748.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.