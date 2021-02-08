Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

RNST opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Renasant by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

