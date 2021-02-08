Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.84. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

