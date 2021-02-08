Rentberry Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Rentberry has a market cap of $164,499.71 and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00057649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01127188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.99 or 0.05789921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.