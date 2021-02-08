Request (REQ) Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $48.85 million and $806,674.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

