Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $148.30 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.