Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

TENB stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

