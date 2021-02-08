Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/3/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $166.00.

1/19/2021 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

12/30/2020 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

12/30/2020 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLAB traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. 263,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,083. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,948 shares of company stock worth $1,086,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

