Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/22/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/21/2021 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

1/15/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

1/12/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

12/15/2020 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

