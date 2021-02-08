Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385.06 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $385.06 million and approximately $250.90 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

