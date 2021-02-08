ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$25.90.

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

