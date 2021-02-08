Resource Planning Group Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resource Planning Group lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.95. 36,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,229. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.