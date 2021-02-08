Resource Planning Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 257,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,904. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

