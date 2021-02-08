Reviewing HEXO (HEXO) and Its Rivals

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HEXO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s peers have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -8.13 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -7.76

HEXO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63 HEXO Competitors 155 384 405 10 2.28

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 82.93%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential downside of 3.95%. Given HEXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

HEXO peers beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

