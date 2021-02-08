RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $220.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.