RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

SPLB opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

