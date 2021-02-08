RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.