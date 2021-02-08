RFG Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

