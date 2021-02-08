RFG Advisory LLC Sells 936 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $129.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

