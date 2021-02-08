Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Up 5.8%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 4,887,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,504,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

