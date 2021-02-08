Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $2.58. Ring Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 132,343 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

