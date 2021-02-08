Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after buying an additional 266,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

