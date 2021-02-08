RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

