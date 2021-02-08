Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $170.24 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

