Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 286,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 740,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLIR. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.