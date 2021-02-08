Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $369.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.11. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $372.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.