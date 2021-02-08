Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 69,392 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verso were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verso by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verso by 85.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $12.39 on Monday. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

