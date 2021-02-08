Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $166,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RH by 48.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $486.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.70. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

