Robert W. Baird Boosts Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $115.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC opened at $100.81 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

