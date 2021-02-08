Robert W. Baird Raises Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $200.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of TWST opened at $158.02 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

