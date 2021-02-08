Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.14

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 30710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67.

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

