Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $242.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

