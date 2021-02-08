Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,511,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,328,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

RCI stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

