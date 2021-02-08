Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

